Harry Styles announces seven-city global residency tour, long New York run planned

Harry Styles is returning to the stage with a global residency-style tour that will see him perform extended runs in a limited number of cities, including a landmark stay in New York.

The singer announced Together, Together, a tour structured around seven cities across five continents, with a total of 50 shows scheduled between May and December. The tour will support his forthcoming album Kiss All the Time: Disco, Occasionally, due for release on March 6.

New York will be the tour’s sole US stop and its centrepiece. Styles is set to play 30 shows at Madison Square Garden, marking one of the longest single-city runs of his career. The remaining dates are spread across Amsterdam, London, São Paulo, Mexico City, Melbourne and Sydney.

According to People, ticket sales for the New York shows will open in two phases. Tickets for performances between August 26 and October 9 go on sale on January 30, while those for October 10 to October 31 will be available from February 4. Ticket sales for the Australian dates begin on January 30.

Several shows will feature guest appearances, with artists including Robyn, Shania Twain, Jorja Smith, Jamie xx, Foushee and Skye Newman joining Styles on select dates. The tour will also partner with charities such as Choose Love, LIVE Trust and HeadCount.

Styles shared the announcement on social media, accompanied by a clip of a political reporter Steve Kornacki humorously “breaking” the tour news on air.

The announcement came hours before the release of Styles’ new single, Aperture, scheduled to drop at 7 pm ET.