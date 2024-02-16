The trailer of Harshvardhan Rane's upcoming film 'Dange' was released on Friday, February 16. The preview suggests a high-intensity drama with multiple layers.

Watch the trailer here:

The film, set to hit theatres on March 1, explores the lives of college students and themes such as friendship, cultural identity, and rivalry. Ehan Bhat, Harshvardhan Rane, Nikita Dutta, and TJ Bhanu feature in the Hindi version, while the Tamil version, 'Por', stars Arjun Das, Kalidas Jayaram, Sanchana Natarajan, and Bhanu.

Directed by Bejoy Nambiar and produced by T-Series, 'Dange' aims to engage audiences with its strong storyline and star-studded cast.