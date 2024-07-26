Former film mogul Harvey Weinstein has been transferred from a New York City jail to a hospital for treatment of multiple health issues, including COVID-19 and pneumonia in both lungs, according to his representatives on Thursday.

Awaiting trial in New York on rape and sexual assault charges, Weinstein was moved from Rikers Island jail complex to a secured ward at Bellevue Hospital.

“We continue to express our gratitude to the officers, doctors and nurses” in the city's corrections and public hospital systems “who saw to it that Mr. Weinstein was immediately transferred to the Bellevue Hospital Prison Ward,” said the publicist, Juda Engelmayer.

Weinstein has had at least one stint at Bellevue before, after he was first brought to New York City for legal proceedings related to his rape case.

In 2020, Weinstein, 72, was found guilty of rape and sexual assault. However, this conviction was overturned by appeals judges who ruled that jurors should not have heard testimony from women whose allegations of misconduct were not part of the case. A retrial is scheduled for November.