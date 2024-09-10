Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, 72, has undergone emergency heart surgery, according to his representatives. Weinstein, who is serving a lengthy prison sentence for sexual assault convictions, was rushed to Bellevue Hospital in New York on the night of September 8 due to deteriorating health issues.

Weinstein’s representatives, Craig Rothfeld and Juda Engelmayer, confirmed that he had pericardiocentesis surgery but did not provide specific details about his current condition. His lawyer, Arthur Aidala, revealed that Weinstein had been complaining of chest pains for weeks, and an urgent request was made to jail officials to move him to the hospital for treatment.

Weinstein is due in court later this week, as prosecutors have presented new evidence to a New York grand jury to secure a new indictment on additional sex crime charges.

In 2020, Weinstein was convicted of rape and sexual assault in New York and sentenced to 23 years in prison. However, the convictions were overturned in April 2024 after an appeal judge ruled that Weinstein had not received a fair trial. Weinstein is awaiting a potential retrial later this year.

The disgraced producer was also sentenced to 16 years in a separate rape trial in California, a verdict he is currently appealing. Despite multiple convictions and ongoing legal battles, Weinstein continues to maintain his innocence.