IPL founder Lalit Modi, who back in July announced that he was dating the former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen, has recently changed his bio on Instagram, which has raised speculation that the couple has ended their relationship.

On July 14, Lalit Modi showed followers numerous photos of him and Sushmita Sen. Sushmita hasn't provided much information about their relationship, though.

Soon after making their relationship public, Lalit Modi changed his Instagram display picture (DP) to a still with her.

He literally broke the internet with cozy holiday pictures of the two from Maldives and Sardinia, Italy.

"Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon (sic)," Lalit Modi said in a tweet.

Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. 🥰😘😍😍🥰💕💞💖💘💓. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT For sure pic.twitter.com/WL8Hab3P6V — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

He had also changed his Instagram bio, which read, "Founder @iplt20 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE-finally starting a new life with my partner in crime. My love @sushmitasen47 (sic). "

However, on Monday, he once again changed his Instagram DP and bio, where there is no mention of Sushmita. His new bio reads, "Founder @iplt20 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE-Moon. (sic)." He also changed his Instagram DP to a solo picture.