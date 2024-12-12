Actor Adil Hussain has publicly called attention to a growing menace of spam calls that are plaguing citizens, sharing detailed screenshots and highlighting the systemic failure of telecom regulators to address the issue.

In a pointed tweet, Hussain detailed the relentless nature of these spam calls, noting that True Caller frequently identifies these numbers as potential fraud. "Have you been getting calls from numbers like these? Quite often?" he questioned, accompanied by evidence of multiple suspicious call logs.

The actor's frustration mirrors a broader public sentiment. One user responded, confirming the widespread nature of the problem, stating they've received spam calls from international numbers spanning from Turkmenistan to Alaska.

The harassment extends beyond mere inconvenience. Users are reporting sophisticated spam tactics involving international numbers that circumvent traditional blocking mechanisms, leaving individuals feeling vulnerable and helpless.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) remains conspicuously silent, with no immediate regulatory framework to combat these intrusive communications.

Hussain's public exposure aims to draw institutional attention to a problem affecting millions of mobile users, demanding immediate intervention from telecom authorities and law enforcement.