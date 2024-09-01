Legendary film director and co-founder of Studio Ghibli, Hayao Miyazaki, has been awarded the 2024 Ramon Magsaysay Award, a prestigious honour often dubbed Asia's Nobel Prize.

The announcement, made on Saturday, highlighted Miyazaki’s incredible impact through films like 'Spirited Away,' 'My Neighbor Totoro,' and 'Princess Mononoke,' which have tackled complex issues like environmental conservation and peace, making them accessible to younger audiences.

The Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation, based in Manila, selected Miyazaki along with three other recipients for their outstanding contributions to society. The award ceremony is set to take place in Manila in November.

Studio Ghibli celebrated the news on social media, sharing a post that read, "Miyazaki has used art to help children understand complex issues. He has created many of the most memorable and beloved films in the world."

The award honours individuals and organisations that have made significant positive impacts across Asia, inspired by the legacy of former Philippine President Ramon Magsaysay, known for his integrity.