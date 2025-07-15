HBO's 'Harry Potter' series begins production, set for 2027 release
HBO starts production on a new 'Harry Potter' series, set for a 2027 release. The series promises a more detailed adaptation of J.K. Rowling's novels. Dominic McLaughlin stars as Harry Potter in the new adaptation.
- HBO's Harry Potter series will release in 2027
- Dominic McLaughlin plays Harry Potter replacing original film actors
- Series directed by Mark Mylod known for Succession
HBO has announced the production of a new 'Harry Potter' series, expected to release in 2027. This series aims to provide a more in-depth adaptation of J.K. Rowling's novels compared to the original films.
Dominic McLaughlin will play Harry Potter, with Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout as Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, respectively. These roles were originally portrayed by Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.
HBO's Instagram post featured McLaughlin in costume, holding a clapperboard with '14.07.25'. The caption read, "First-years, step forward. The HBO Original Harry Potter series is now in production."
Directed by Mark Mylod of 'Succession' fame, the series will follow Harry Potter's journey as he enters Hogwarts and begins his battle against Lord Voldemort.
The cast includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, and Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape. Nick Frost is cast as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, and Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch.
Fans are excited to see how this adaptation will differ from the films. HBO aims to explore the Potterverse more deeply, offering a fresh perspective on the young wizard's adventures.
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