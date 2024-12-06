HBO’s highly anticipated Harry Potter TV series is gearing up for its debut in the summer of 2025. The adaptation, which promises to stay true to J.K. Rowling’s beloved book series, has created a buzz among fans and the industry alike.

During a recent interaction, director and producer Mark Mylod revealed that an extensive casting process is underway, with an impressive 32,000 children auditioning for the roles of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, and other key characters.

“We haven’t made any final choices, but we’re workshopping with a shortlist in January. And there are some crackers,” Mylod shared. “Of course, we’re following the books with the canonical casting.”

Mylod also addressed the challenge of casting for the role of Professor Severus Snape, famously portrayed by the late Alan Rickman in the original films. Praising Rickman’s iconic portrayal, he noted, “Nobody can replace Alan Rickman, but we can find the next Alan Rickman.”

Rickman, who passed away in 2016 at the age of 69, brought the complex character of Snape to life across all eight Harry Potter films, earning critical acclaim and becoming an indelible part of the franchise’s legacy.

With the new series promising to explore the wizarding world in greater depth, fans eagerly await further updates on the cast and creative direction of this next chapter in the Harry Potter universe.