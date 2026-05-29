'He found his way onto a door': Grandson says Titanic survivor inspired iconic film scene

A grandson of Titanic survivor Fang Lang has said his grandfather’s remarkable escape from the 1912 disaster inspired one of the most memorable scenes in James Cameron’s 1997 film Titanic.

Steven Fong revealed that Fang Lang survived after the ship sank in the North Atlantic by finding and holding onto a floating wooden door, a story that closely mirrors the film’s climactic sequence featuring Rose and Jack, played by Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Recalling the account passed down through his family, Fong said, “With my grandfather's story, he actually went down with the ship. To everyone's amazement, he found his way onto a door.”

The resemblance to the film’s ending has long drawn attention from Titanic historians and fans. In the Oscar-winning film, Rose survives by floating on a wooden panel while Jack remains in the freezing water and dies.

Fong said filmmaker James Cameron had acknowledged the connection between the real-life survivor and the fictional scene.

“James Cameron does reveal that my grandfather was the inspiration for the Jack and Rose end scene,” he said.

Describing the link between his grandfather’s story and the globally recognised film, Fong added: “It's such a surreal feeling being part of this legacy, this big story that everybody knows about. We're just so humbled by the opportunity to kind of add that to the story.”

According to Fong, Fang Lang rarely discussed his survival after the sinking of the Titanic or his experience as one of six Chinese immigrants who escaped the disaster. Their largely forgotten story was later examined in the 2020 documentary The Six.

Fang Lang died in 1986.

Cameron has previously spoken about the broader themes behind Titanic, saying the film explored how people respond when faced with death and impossible choices.

Speaking in 2012, the director said, “What would you do if you had an hour or two to live? Would you sacrifice yourself? Would you be that hero?”

Released in 1997, Titanic became one of the highest-grossing films ever made and won 11 Academy Awards, cementing its place as one of the most successful productions in cinema history.