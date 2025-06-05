Priyanka Chopra and John Cena starrer ‘Heads of State’ is set to premiere on Prime Video on July 2. Ahead of the release, the makers have shared a new trailer showcasing the film’s action and comedy elements.

The film is an action-comedy about the US President and the UK Prime Minister, who must put aside their rivalry to stop a global conspiracy and save the world. It combines explosive action with sharp comedic moments, offering a thrilling experience reminiscent of 90s buddy action comedies.

Directed by Ilya Naishuller, the cast includes Idris Elba, John Cena, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid, Stephen Root, Sarah Niles, Richard Coyle, and Paddy Considine. The film marks a reunion of John Cena and Idris Elba since ‘The Suicide Squad’.

In the story, UK Prime Minister Sam Clarke (Idris Elba) and US President Will Derringer (John Cena) have a public rivalry that threatens their countries’ special relationship. When targeted by a powerful foreign adversary, they must rely on each other and the MI6 agent Noel Bisset (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) to stop a global threat.