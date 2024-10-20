Former One Direction star Zayn Malik has announced the postponement of his upcoming US tour dates following the death of his former bandmate Liam Payne. The 31-year-old Payne died on Wednesday after falling from a third-floor hotel room balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Malik, who had recently announced his "Stairway to the Sky" tour, shared the decision on social media, citing the "heartbreaking loss" as the reason for rescheduling the US leg. The five American dates, originally set for October and November, will now take place in January.

Given the heartbreaking loss experienced this week, I’ve made the decision to postpone the US leg of the STAIRWAY TO THE SKY Tour. The dates are being rescheduled for January and I’ll post them as soon as it’s all set in the next few days. Your tickets will remain valid for the… — zayn (@zaynmalik) October 19, 2024

Argentine investigators are currently working to piece together Payne's final hours. Initial reports suggest his death may have been related to substance abuse. The singer's hotel room was found in disarray, with broken furniture and suspected narcotics present.

Payne rose to fame alongside Malik, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan as part of One Direction after their appearance on Britain's X Factor in 2010. The group quickly became one of the most successful boy bands in history before disbanding in 2016.

In a heartfelt tribute posted on Thursday, Malik praised Payne's musical abilities, calling him "the most qualified in every sense" when it came to their shared craft. He reminisced about Payne's role as an anchor for the band, particularly in their early years.