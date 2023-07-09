Ravi Teja and Gopichandh Malineni have a winning combination every time they work together. When the actor and director collaborated, their pictures were invariably box office successes. They are now working together again, and formal confirmation has been issued. The pair is optimistic that their new film will be as successful as their previous ones.

The film that would herald Ravi Teja and Gopichandh Malineni's reunion is provisionally dubbed RT4GM. Ravi Teja announced his fourth collaboration with Gopichandh Malineni on his Twitter account. The actor also confessed that their prior relationships were meaningful to him.

The Itlu Sravani Subramanyam actor tweeted, "My association with @megopichand has always been a special one with memorable hattrick films. Here's to another remarkable one with Gopi & @MythriOfficial. See you soon"

Not just Ravi Teja, but Gopichandh Malineni also expressed his happiness at associating himself with the actor again. He tweeted, "Super Thrilled to collaborate again with my dearest Mass Maharaja @RaviTeja_offl garu on our upcoming project. After a blockbuster hattrick of films, we now gear up again to deliver another solid mass entertainer, Grateful to MY HERO for this opportunity. Let’s kill it Bawa @MusicThaman. Thanks to my producers #NaveenYerneni garu , #RaviShankar garu @MythriOfficial".

My association with @megopichand has always been a special one with memorable hattrick films 🤗



Here's to another remarkable one with Gopi & @MythriOfficial 😎✌️



See you soon 💥 pic.twitter.com/rOt4ZL7UR5 — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) July 9, 2023

Super Thrilled to collaborate again with my dearest Mass Maharaja @RaviTeja_offl garu on our upcoming project 😍



After a blockbuster hattrick of films, we now gear up again to deliver another solid mass entertainer,

Grateful to MY HERO for this opportunity 🤗



Let’s kill it… pic.twitter.com/pUL8joaN1C — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) July 9, 2023

It was also announced that RT4GM will be based on true events. Along with the announcement, information about the film's cast has been disclosed.

S Thaman will compose the soundtrack for the film. The composer has previously scored for the actor and director's previous two engagements. Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar will produce RT4GM through their production firm, Mythri Movie Makers.

Ravi Teja and Gopichandh Malineni's hit combination began with Don Seenu in 2010. Shriya Saran also appeared in the film. Three years later, in 2013, the pair returned with Balupu. Krack, their third and final film together, was released in 2021.