The first look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-awaited Netflix series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, is now available. The series features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha among others in key roles.

The first glimpse of Heeramandi, which was released by the actors and producers on Thursday, is magnificent, alluring, and dramatic—just what one would expect from Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is most renowned for his work on the films Devdas, Bajirao Mastani, and many more.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali presents tales of love and treachery in the life of courtesans in pre-independence India with his majestic distinctive flair in Heeramandi. The show tells the tales of courtesans and their clients against the turbulent backdrop of the 1940s Indian freedom movement, delving into the cultural realities of Heeramandi, a vibrant neighbourhood.

Sanjeeda Sheikh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, Manisha Koirala, and Sonakshi Sinha play the key parts in the series. We're still waiting for the show's official release date on Netflix. Nonetheless, Netflix is anticipated to release the series in 2024. Sharing the first look on Instagram, Netflix India wrote in the caption, “Here’s your first look at legendary Indian creator Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s first series EVER: Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar!”



The makers in a recent statement described the show as 'a mix of love, betrayal, succession, and politics in the kothas (house of courtesans)'. They said, "Heeramandi promises Sanjay Leela Bhansali's signature style of larger-than-life stories, intricate and soulful characters, and rippling dynamics of a world rife with conflict during a defining time period for India. Like all of the auteur's creations, Heeramandi will have unique compositions and music that linger with the audience, just like his stories."