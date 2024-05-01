In an interview with Zoom, Manisha Koirala, who divorced Nepali businessman Samrat Dahal in 2012, was asked about her desire for a family or a life partner. She expressed openness to finding love again while promoting Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Netflix web series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

"I do, I'd be lying if I say I don't. I definitely feel as if there was a male figure in my life, if there was a partner in my life, probably, it’ll be nice to have that. But I have to be very honest: main uske liye intezaar karke apna time waste nahi karungi. Agar meri kismat mein likhi hai, then I’ll get that. Agar nahi hai, toh bhi thik hai. Mujhe lagta hai, I’m living a full life (I am not waiting for him or wasting my time on that. If it is meant to be, it will be, or else, I am content with my life).”

She added, "I have a very peaceful and loving family support. I've got a great brother and sister-in-law, great parents and good and loving friends and people. Other than that, work is going great. I enjoy travelling; there's no financial crunch by God's grace. So, I am in a very good space. I feel complete with myself – mentally, emotionally and physically, in every way. Aisa kuch nahi hai ki main incomplete hoon (I am not incomplete in any way), but yes, if I had (a partner), then I'd have enjoyed it. If I had a good companion, then why not?"

On 19 June 2010, Manisha married Samrat Dahal in a traditional Nepalese ceremony held in Kathmandu. They parted ways two years later in 2012. This was the same year the actor was diagnosed with ovarian cancer.