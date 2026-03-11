Heeseung pens emotional letter to fans after leaving ENHYPEN

K-pop star Heeseung has broken his silence on quitting ENHYPEN, reassuring fans in a handwritten letter on Weverse just hours after BELIFT LAB confirmed the group's new six-member lineup.

The 24-year-old singer, who spent six years with the band, acknowledged the backlash to Tuesday's announcement (March 10). "I'm aware of the concerns and many conversations surrounding this," he wrote, revealing months of soul-searching talks with the label.

Heeseung described his time alongside Jungwon, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo and Ni-ki as "some of the most shining and unforgettable moments of my life." He pledged to cheer them on from the sidelines, even as he chases solo ambitions under the same label.

The split lets Heeseung nurture his own sound. He disclosed ongoing personal projects, noting: "As many of you know, I have continued working on personal projects, dedicating a lot of time to them with the hope that one day I could share them with you."

ENHYPEN, formed in 2020, had surged to new heights before the news. Their recent EP THE SIN: VANISH hit number one on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart and propelled the septet to the top of the Top Artists chart for the first time.

Social media erupted with mixed feelings—shock over the timing clashed with the label's claims of careful planning. Heeseung wrapped up by thanking ENGENE supporters: "My sincere hope is to return to you with an even better version of myself."

BELIFT LAB insists the change boosts creativity for all involved, leaving fans awaiting Heeseung's solo debut.