Pop sensation Justin Bieber is now a father! The singer-songwriter and his wife, Hailey Bieber, recently welcomed a baby boy. The couple shared the joyous news on social media, revealing both the first image and the name of their newborn son. In an Instagram post, Justin posted a heartwarming photo of his baby’s foot. He captioned the image, “WELCOME HOME. JACK BLUES BIEBER,” sharing the excitement of their growing family with millions of fans worldwide.

Justin had previously spoken about his dreams of becoming a father during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2018. When asked about his plans for fatherhood, Justin said, "I am going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out. I'd love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it's her body and whatever she wants to do. ... I think she wants to have a few. There's not really an issue. But I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman, and I think... she's just not ready yet. And that's okay."

Justin and Hailey, who tied the knot in September 2018, had announced their pregnancy in May through an Instagram post, much to the delight of their fans. The couple’s wedding was a star-studded affair held in South Carolina, attended by close family and friends, including A-list celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Jaden Smith.

In a past interview with W Magazine, Hailey Bieber opened up about the intense scrutiny surrounding her relationship with Justin, addressing rumors of the couple’s potential split. She also explained why they chose to keep her pregnancy private for the first six months, citing both a desire for privacy and her 'small' size. Despite the rumors and public speculation, the Biebers have continued to focus on their relationship and family.

The arrival of Jack Blues Bieber marks a new chapter for the couple, who have openly shared their journey through love, marriage, and now parenthood with their fans. The Biebers’ fans worldwide are celebrating with them as they welcome their baby boy into their lives.

