In the world of Indian cinema, few films have achieved the kind of cult status that Hera Pheri enjoys. With its unforgettable characters, endlessly quotable dialogues, and meme-worthy moments, the 2000 comedy and its 2006 sequel, Phir Hera Pheri, have long occupied a special place in the hearts of audiences. But the long-anticipated third installment, Hera Pheri 3, has now taken a bizarre and disappointing turn, transforming from a dream reunion into one of Bollywood’s most controversial and bitter fallouts.

The announcement that sparked excitement

When it was announced in 2023 that Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal would reunite for Hera Pheri 3, fans erupted with joy. The return of the beloved trio under the direction of veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan seemed like the perfect recipe for a nostalgia-laced hit. Akshay Kumar’s production house, Cape Of Good Films, had reportedly acquired the rights from producer Feroz Nadiadwala, ensuring everything was in place for a grand comeback.

The unexpected exit

Then came the shock. In May 2025, it was revealed that Paresh Rawal, who plays the iconic character Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, had walked out of the project midway through the shoot. His sudden and unannounced departure left fans heartbroken and the cast and crew in disarray.

Veteran director Priyadarshan didn’t mince words. He expressed his deep frustration and made it clear that he was never interested in directing the third film but agreed only at Akshay Kumar’s insistence.

“It’s Akshay’s problem, not mine. He has all my support. I was doing it for Akshay. I really don’t want to work anymore,” he told the media.

He further revealed that Rawal did not provide any reason for his exit, calling the move “unprofessional” and lamenting the unpredictability of working with such actors at this stage in his career.

Legal wrath from Cape of Good Films

The controversy deepened when reports emerged that Akshay Kumar’s production house had sent a legal notice to Paresh Rawal, seeking ?25 crore in damages for abruptly leaving the shoot. This marked a rare moment in Bollywood where internal disputes spilled so publicly into legal territory.

Reaction from co-stars

Suniel Shetty, who was in Delhi promoting his latest film Kesari Veer, was equally blindsided. He admitted that he first learned about Rawal’s departure not through industry channels but through a message from his own children, Athiya and Ahaan.

“I have no clue about this. This is absolutely shocking. I first thought about texting him, and then I thought I'd meet him and would discuss it,” Suniel told India Today.

“This is a crisis. We are in the middle of this film, and this is the biggest shock,” he added.

A pattern of exit?

What further complicated the situation was the revelation that Paresh Rawal had previously backed out of OMG 2, a sequel to the 2012 satirical hit OMG! Oh My God, which also starred Akshay Kumar. While Rawal has not publicly explained either exit, the pattern is now raising eyebrows across the industry.

The fallout: A comedy turned crisis

What was meant to be a feel-good film — a light-hearted escape for fans and a nostalgic comeback for the actors — has now become a case study in behind-the-scenes turmoil. From legal action and media statements to growing tensions between once-close collaborators, Hera Pheri 3 has quickly transitioned from comedy gold to controversy central.