Veteran actor Paresh Rawal has announced his involvement in several anticipated sequels. Notably, he will return to his popular role as Baburao Ganpatrao Apte in the upcoming film 'Hera Pheri 3'. Additionally, he will star as Dr Ghungroo in 'Welcome To The Jungle', the third installment in the 'Welcome' series.

Rawal revealed that production for 'Hera Pheri 3' is set to commence next year, with a projected release towards the end of 2024. Meanwhile, filming for 'Welcome 3' is expected to start by the end of the current year, with a potential release in the May-June period. Rawal expressed excitement over both projects, describing them as 'huge films'.

Paresh also made a quick statement on the likelihood of a Hungama sequel following the underwhelming reception to Hungama 2. "Hungama 2 thik nahin ban payi," meaning that the movie wasn't very good. Hungama 3 need an amazing narrative. You can't just profit off the success of the first installment or its sequel.

Many might already know Paresh Rawal is a rare guest at any award show in B-town. He explains his reason, “What do I say no? I don't understand it. For example, if it’s an award for best actor, I don’t believe anyone is best or inferior. Everyone is best. Everyone is a different actor. Nobody is superior or inferior." “If you want to select the best actor, just give them the same role and then decide who did the best. Every role is different; how can you select which role is best? All roles are different and each other has its own style,” he argues.

