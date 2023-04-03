The Ambani family frequently grabs attention for their extravagant parties and high-profile events. The recently opened Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMCC) in Mumbai experienced the same thing. The two-day spectacle featured a star-studded game, and there are a tonne of pictures and video clips from the occasion on the internet.

Here we are clearing the air if you're curious about the kind of cuisine that the Ambanis offered to their guests. Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor recently shared a sneak glimpse of the delectable cuisine that was given at the event.

Shraddha Kapoor posted a photo of the meal on Instagram. A large silver thali with several dishes can be seen in the image. The lavish meal featured a variety of delectable Indian foods, including palak paneer, dal makhni, curries, rotis, papad, rice, and ladoo.

Shraddha labelled the image, writing, "My favourite part - this thali and me wearing paithani," Shraddha captioned the photo. She also added a drooling face emoji along with it.

Take a look:

I mean, it looks delectable. Well, the cuisine given to them left everyone in awe, not just actress Shraddha Kapoor. Mini Mathur, a well-known television host and actress, also shared her appreciation for the cuisine on Instagram. She included different snippets from the centre's grand opening in the carousel piece. The image of the tantalising thali, however, caught our attention the most. Looks delicious, right? Well, it was not just actress Shraddha Kapoor who was awestruck by the food served to them. Popular television host and actor Mini Mathur too expressed her appreciation for the food on Instagram. In the carousel post, she shared various glimpses from the grand launch of the centre. But what grabbed our attention the most was the photo of the mouth-watering thali. "I'm not one to be overwhelmed by grandeur or celebrity. What I do get awestruck by is purpose, intent and imagination. The @nmacc.india is a spectacular feat".