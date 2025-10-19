"He's finally here!": Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha welcome baby boy

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha have stepped into a new chapter of their lives—parenthood. The couple announced the arrival of their baby boy on October 19 through a joint Instagram post that quickly captured hearts across social media.

“He’s finally here! Our baby boy. And we literally can’t remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First we had each other, now we have everything,” the post read. The note was signed off with, “With gratitude, Parineeti & Raghav.”

The announcement sparked a wave of love from fans and friends from both the film and political worlds. Celebrities like Kriti Sanon and Ananya Panday dropped their congratulations in the comments, filling the post with heart emojis and warm wishes.

The couple had first shared news of their pregnancy in August with a sweet Instagram reveal featuring a cake that read “1+1=3” and the caption, “Our little universe… on its way. Blessed beyond measure.”

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony at The Leela Palace in Udaipur in September 2023, surrounded by close friends and family. Now, a year later, they’re celebrating their biggest milestone yet—their new journey as parents.