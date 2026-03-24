‘Hey Jude’: Charlie Puth announces birth of son with wife Brooke

Singer Charlie Puth and his wife Brooke have welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Jude. The announcement was made on Monday through a social media post, where the artist shared the news with fans.

Puth revealed that the child was born on March 13, introducing him with a brief caption: “Hey Jude (heart emoji) 3.13.26.” The post marked what he described as a new chapter, as he steps into parenthood.

The couple, who married in 2024, had confirmed they were expecting their first child last October. The news was shared in a clip from Puth’s music video for Changes, where Brooke appeared wearing a red sweater, gently holding her stomach. Puth stood beside her, placing his hands over hers before the two walked off together.

Around the same time, Puth spoke about the pregnancy during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I’m gonna be a dad,” he said, adding, “I was told not to reveal the gender.”

Reflecting on fatherhood, the singer joked about his hopes for the child’s future, saying, “I hope baby likes music because it’s the only thing I’m good at.”

The announcement has drawn congratulatory messages from fans and fellow musicians, as Puth and Brooke begin life with their newborn son.