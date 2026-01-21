High School Musical marks 20 years with cast reunion at Disney Studios

Two decades after it first aired on Disney Channel, High School Musical returned to where it all began, with key cast members reuniting to mark the anniversary.

According to reports, Ashley Tisdale, Lucas Grabeel and Monique Coleman came together at an anniversary event held at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California. The film was originally released on January 20, 2006, and went on to become a global pop culture phenomenon.

Tisdale, who played Sharpay Evans, shared glimpses from the reunion on Instagram Stories. In one image with Grabeel, who played her on-screen brother Ryan, and Coleman, who portrayed Taylor McKessie, she wrote “Reunited” with a red heart emoji. Another post showed a sign reading “HSM 20, EHS” alongside the Wildcats paw logo, referencing East High School from the film.

The actor also revisited Sharpay’s iconic look, posting a picture while trying on her pink graduation cap from High School Musical 3. “It still fits!” she wrote.

The celebration included a family moment as Tisdale attended the event with her four-year-old daughter, Jupiter Iris French. Jupiter wore a bright pink dress with gold detailing and posed for photographs with her mother in Sharpay’s pink golf cart from High School Musical 2. Tisdale captioned one image: “Not Jupiter upstaging me.”

Earlier in the day, Tisdale posted a series of throwback photographs from the film and behind-the-scenes moments with the cast. Reflecting on the milestone, she wrote, “20 years ago, we had no idea what this would turn into. I’m so grateful for what this movie has given me, and for the fans who made it what it is.” She added that being part of something “this iconic” that continues to find new audiences “is truly wild,” ending with, “I love you, Sharpay… we’re still looking fabulous!”

High School Musical premiered on Disney Channel on January 20, 2006, drawing millions of viewers and quickly dominating music charts with its soundtrack. The story of Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez challenging the status quo at East High led to two sequels and multiple spin-offs. Twenty years on, the franchise remains a defining title for a generation of Disney viewers.