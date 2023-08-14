The Indian film industry has sprung back to life with an exhilarating blast, demonstrating that the allure of the big screen remains unsurpassed. The curtain has finally been raised after months of anticipation, and the August 11–13 weekend marked a triumphant return to the big screens.

The Producers Guild of India and the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) collaborated to announce a record-breaking weekend that has delighted both moviegoers and business experts in an unprecedented turn of events. This historic event saw a breathtaking new all-time theatrical gross box office record and went down in film history as the biggest single weekend after reopening.

2.10 crore moviegoers rushed to the movies to experience the magic of storytelling, with the scent of buttered popcorn and the hushed excitement filling theatres throughout the country. during 390 crore had been made at the box office overall in India during the weekend. In the more than 100-year history of Indian film, this is the most ever produced.

Industry veterans are smiling with pleasure as they credit collaboration and artistic talent for this spectacular accomplishment. This film's actual inspiration, which was meticulously orchestrated and brought to life by the actors and crew working together, has emerged as its masterful narrative technique.