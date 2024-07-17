There was a time when Allu Arjun would sport a new look every year, sometimes even twice a year, for his films, earning him the moniker of Stylish Star. However, since he started working on Sukumar’s Pushpa, any slight change in his appearance causes a meltdown among his fans, who have been eagerly waiting to see him on screen again since 2021.

Fans, usually thrilled to catch a glimpse of their favorite stars on vacation, were concerned when a recent video of Arjun leaked online. The actor was reportedly traveling from Hyderabad to Doha when an airline passenger filmed him with a slightly trimmed beard.

Since Arjun has maintained his look as Pushpa Raj without changing his hair or beard since 2020, fans panicked. They worried that "Pushpa 2: The Rule," already postponed once, might miss its December deadline.

“Ee beard tho manage cheyalera??? (Can’t they manage with this beard?)” wrote the fan who shared the original video. “Beard Ravataniki 1 Month, Balance Shoot 1 Month + Post Production, Promotions...Haha Malli Postpone Haa. (It’ll take a month for the beard to grow out. Then he’ll shoot for a month again. Then there’s post production and promotions…is the film postponed again.)” panicked another.Some people even picked out a new release date, sharing that 2025 summer would be the best time. One optimistically commented, “Look change chetu undochu ga ending lo p3 kosam. (Maybe he changed the look for film’s ending and the set up of Pushpa 3)” Some even hoped the video was shot when he was shooting for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in 2019.

Some people even picked out a new release date, sharing that 2025 summer would be the best time. One optimistically commented, “Look change chetu undochu ga ending lo p3 kosam. (Maybe he changed the look for film’s ending and the set up of Pushpa 3)” Some even hoped the video was shot when he was shooting for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in 2019.

The lack of updates from the film's team and rumours of a tiff between Sukumar and Arjun only added to the chaos.

When contacted by the Hindustan Times about the video, a representative close to Arjun assured that there was no cause for concern. “Yes, this video was taken recently, but there’s nothing to worry about. He still has long hair and a beard; he’s just groomed better. People forget that Pushpa 2: The Rule will see his character Pushpa Raj go from being a daily wage worker and smuggler to a don. He still can’t look as unkept and scraggly as in Pushpa: The Rise. There are no plans to postpone the film from December 6 either”, the representative clarified.

