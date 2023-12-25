Northeast India's vibrant music scene is a unifying language for the region, with standout songs and artists gaining national attention and setting world records. Discover the richness of Northeast India's musical culture with this roundup of the best songs from the region. The list includes Sambalpuri hits from Odisha, Lepcha songs from Sikkim, popular tracks from Mizoram, and folk fusion from Arunachal Pradesh.

Sare Jahan Se Accha, Nagaland

Performed by Imnainla Jamir during the Hornbill festival, which gained national traction on social media after her rendition of the Indian national anthem on an electric guitar.

Nwng Se Ani, Tripura

Very few people know that after Winning Indian Idol Season 4 Sourabhee who hails from Tripura participated and registered her name in Guiness Book of World Records for Singing a Song Upside Down.

'Power of Attraction', Manipur

Thirdly, from Manipur, we have 'Power of Attraction' by Tapta. His debut album of the same name catapulted him to prominence in Manipur's music scene, earning him a dedicated fan base across all communities.

Tang Na Me, Meghalaya

'Tang Na Me' from Meghalaya, sung by Amabel Susngi, a PhD candidate in folk music, who is on a mission to preserve and revitalise indigenous lullabies. She has been documenting the culturally rich lullabies of the Meghalayan region, known for its vibrant tribal communities and diverse folk music.

Dulhan Banami, Achurjya Borpatra

Dulhan Banami' by Achurjya Borpatra is a Sambalpuri song composed by Bijay Anand Sahu, a rising talent from Odisha with a string of Sambalpuri hits like ‘Amar Gaan’, ‘Alta Makhi’, ‘Bela 2.0’, and others. The song, sung by Borpatra and Odia singer Kiran Dash, has received positive reviews for its music video featuring Borpatra and Assamese actor and dancer Annanyya Kashyap.

Lepcha, Sikkim

Another notable song is 'Lepcha' from Sikkim, sung by Mickma Tshering Lepcha who grew up in West Sikkim in a family deeply rooted in music.

Hriat ka Duh, Mizoram

From Mizoram, Rebecca Lallawmsangi's song 'Hriat ka Duh' is a popular choice and garnered a lot of attention among the youths.

Melo Jajine, Arunachal Pradesh

'Melo Jajine' by Dobom Doji, the lead singer of the folk fusion group DDC, tells the tale of the forefathers' journey and hillside settlement. This song is a cover of an old Moge Doji song and has been widely praised.