Himesh Reshammiya is set to hit the stage again, announcing his Cap Mania Tour that begins May 31 in Mumbai and concludes July 19 in Delhi. Known for his distinctive style and chart-topping music, the multi-talented singer, composer, and actor is gearing up to reconnect with fans across cities in a high-energy live concert series.

The announcement was made by Saregama Live via Instagram on Wednesday, generating buzz among fans. The post read, "Jab Himesh cap pehne kar stage pe aate hain, awaaz nahi, toofan laate hain! Brace yourself for the CAPMANIA TOUR - the ultimate suroor-fest."

Tickets for the tour will be available on BookMyShow. The pre-registrations for early bird discounts opened on April 9 at 11:11 am.

Reshammiya’s career spans over two decades, beginning with films like Bandhan and Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya in the late '90s. Over the years, he has delivered several popular tracks that continue to be fan favorites.

Most recently, he was seen in the action-musical Badass Ravikumar, released in theatres on February 7. Produced by his own banner, Himesh Reshammiya Melodies, and directed by Keith Gomes, the film featured a star-studded cast including Prabhudeva, Kirti Kulhari, Sanjay Mishra, and Saurabh Sachdeva.

Originally set for an October 11, 2024, release, the film was postponed without an official explanation. On the project, Reshammiya had said, "Taking a leaf from the books of legends and my inspirations like Vijay Anand, Manmohan Desai, and Subhash Ghai, Badass Ravikumar will be a complete package, shot on a grand scale with visuals, action, and music that will be unprecedented."