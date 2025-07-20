Himesh Reshammiya pays on-stage tribute to Operation Sindoor at Delhi concert

Himesh Reshammiya lit up the Indira Gandhi Arena in Delhi on Saturday night with a concert packed with music, emotions, and a strong patriotic punch.

Midway through the show, the singer took a heartfelt pause to salute the Indian Armed Forces for the successful Operation Sindoor. With the tricolour lighting up the massive screen behind him, he addressed the buzzing crowd: "Sab hoga magar humein unhe nahi bhoolna chahiye jinki wajah se aaj hum yahan ek dusre ko mil pa rahe hain. Humare desh ke jawano ko salute hai. Jai Hind. Operation Sindoor zindabad."

He followed the tribute with a powerful rendition of the iconic patriotic track 'Dil Diya Hai Jaan Bhi Denge Aye Watan Tere Liye' from Karma—a moment that had the entire arena cheering with pride.

The Delhi stop of his Cap Mania Tour, powered by Saregama Live, kicked off on July 19 and wraps up on July 20. And if Saturday night was anything to go by, it’s one for the books.

Fans showed up in full HR spirit, donning those signature “HR” caps and singing along to every note. But it wasn’t all serious—Himesh’s sense of humour shone through when he asked the crowd, "Thoda regular gaaun ya naak se gaaun?"

That one line had the packed stadium cracking up.

The concert was a ride through Himesh’s greatest hits—Tandoori Nights, Hookah Bar, Jhalak Dikhlaa Ja, Long Drive—turning the arena into one giant dance floor. He threw it back to the early 2000s with nostalgic bangers like Chakna Chakna and Viraaniya, giving long-time fans a heavy dose of memories.

A surprise moment came when Himesh’s wife, Sonia, joined him on stage. She shared a short, heartfelt note on love, ending with an adorable hug that had fans swooning.

The first night of the Delhi leg also featured soulful performances from Pragati Nagpal, Arjun Tanwar, and Maahi, adding to the musical magic of the Cap Mania Tour.

With power-packed vocals, laughs, romance, and a salute to the nation’s heroes, Himesh delivered a concert that hit every note.