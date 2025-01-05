Himesh Reshammiya is set to reprise his iconic role as Ravi Kumar in the upcoming action musical film Badass Ravi Kumar, releasing on February 7. The movie, which follows his character from the 2014 film The Xpose, promises an exciting blend of action and music.

Directed by Keith Gomes and produced by Himesh Reshammiya Melodies, the film features a screenplay co-written by Reshammiya and Kushal Bakshi. Reshammiya has also composed the music and written the story for the film.

The trailer for Badass Ravi Kumar was shared by Reshammiya on Instagram, where he described it as a retro action musical. The film stars Kirti Kulhari, Prabhudeva, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Sunny Leone, Manish Wadhwa, and Saurabh Sachdeva.

In The Xpose (2014), Reshammiya portrayed a cop-turned-superstar investigating a murder. The film also featured Zoya Afroz, Sonali Raut, Irrfan Khan, and Honey Singh in special roles.