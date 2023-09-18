Kooki, a Hindi feature film by an Assam-based production house Niri9 is showcasing Assam's beauty and rich cultural heritage. With a glittering star cast comprising renowned Bollywood and regional artists, the film is being directed by Pranab J Deka and will be shot in the two cities of Assam- Tezpur and Guwahati.

Talking to IndiaTodayNE, Junmoni Devi Khuond, the 'Illegal' producer revealed that the story is about a family staying in Assam. Some artists are wearing the beautiful traditional Assamese Mekhela Chadar in the film. The costumes department headed by Reeya Phukan has collected the costumes for all the artists.

"The story is not about something that is happening only in Assam. It is a story of a girl KOOKI who may be from any part of the globe. We have choosen Tezpur as our location because we wanted to explore a naturally beautiful town of Assam. Assam is a gift of nature. The greenery, scenic beauty of Guwahati and Assam are awesome. We want India to watch this beautiful location", she said while elaborating the shooting journey in the lands of dense forest.

The most compelling cast of 'Kooki' which is grabbing the spotlight' includes the Dipannita Sharma, Rajesh Tailang, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Ritu Shivpuri, Bodhisatva Sharma, Rina Rani, Nancy Shing, Preety Kongkona, Kamal Lochan, Bibhuti Bhushan Hazarika, Ranjeev Lal Barua, Manik Roy, Manoj Borkotoky etc and introducing Ritisha Khaund in the name cast.

Sharing her journey with Indian supermodel and actress Dipannita Sharma Khound added, "Dipannita Sharma is very serious to her work. She was so cooperative during shooting. Cute lady with sound personality. Casting her in the role of a cope was a very perfect casting. Her look and acting fitted perfectly to the character. Devoleena Bhattacharjee is a very dynamic actor. She is really very professional to her work. She was not at all demanding and adjusted to the situation so nicely that we are really grateful to her.

5. It will not be right to reveal the story now yet I can say that it is a teenage love story and how an innocent teenage became victim of a crucial crime. The film is raising a very vital question about justice to a victim. Yes, many Assamese popular faces will be seen in some very important characters in the film but the story is not about an Assam incident".

The film has the potential to be a powerhouse of the arts thanks to the casting of talented actress Ritisha Khaund. Bodhisattva Sharma, an Assamese actor who had a significant role in the well-liked online series "Patal Lok," will play a crucial part in the movie.