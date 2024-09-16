Hiroyuki Sanada made history at the 2024 Emmys, winning Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Yoshii Toranaga in FX's 'Shogun.' This win marks Sanada as the first Japanese actor and only the second Asian actor to take home this prestigious award.

In his heartfelt acceptance speech, Sanada thanked FX, Disney, and Hulu for their belief in him, as well as the cast and crew of 'Shogun.' He reflected on the series as a collaborative "East meets West" project, emphasising the power of unity in creating something extraordinary.

Sanada’s win adds to the historic success of 'Shogun,' which became the most-awarded show in a single season, with a total of 14 Creative Arts Emmys. Co-star Anna Sawai also clinched the Best Lead Actress award, contributing to the show’s impressive 25 nominations overall.

This achievement follows in the footsteps of Lee Jung-jae, who became the first Asian actor to win the same Emmy category in 2022 for 'Squid Game.' Sanada’s victory is especially notable as it represents the first acting award for a non-English role at the Emmys.

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, airing live in India on Lionsgate Play, followed a week after the Creative Arts Emmys, celebrating a triumphant return after delays caused by last year’s strikes.