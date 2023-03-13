In a historic moment for India, the documentary film 'Elephant Whisperers' bagged the 'Best Documentary Short Film' at the 95th Academy Awards ceremony on March 13.



Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga, the documentary film's producer and director, took center stage to accept the award.



The films "Haul Out," "How Do You Measure A Year?" were among those up for the award. The Martha Mitchell Effect, Stranger at the Gate, and Elephant Whisperers won the Academy Award earlier than any other film.

The story of the movie is about a family who adopted two baby elephants from the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu.



Guneet Monga has purchased the Academy Award twice for India.

The documentary "Period. End of Sentence" by Monga won the Oscar for the best documentary film award in the year 2019.

Also read : Actor Sushmita Sen makes a stunning comeback at Lakme Fashion Week post heart attack