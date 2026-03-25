Hogwarts returns: First look at Harry Potter TV series revealed

The upcoming television adaptation of Harry Potter has offered audiences a first glimpse of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, signalling steady progress on one of the most anticipated fantasy projects in recent years.

An image released on the series’ official social media channels shows newcomer Dominic McLaughlin, cast as Harry Potter, walking towards the Quidditch pitch in full Gryffindor attire. His cloak, bearing his name and player number, hints at the character’s early involvement in the sport — a defining element of his journey at the school.

The still presents a lively campus atmosphere, with students gathering near the pitch while Gryffindor and Hufflepuff flags fly overhead. The production design, led by Mara LePere-Schloop, appears to emphasise scale and detail, aiming to reintroduce Hogwarts with a fresh visual identity while retaining its familiar tone.

Filming is currently under way at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in the United Kingdom, the same location where much of the original film series was produced. The project features a new ensemble cast, including Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger.

Veteran actors have also joined the production, with John Lithgow cast as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid.

The series is being developed by HBO, with Francesca Gardiner serving as showrunner and Mark Mylod directing. Author J.K. Rowling is attached as an executive producer alongside Neil Blair, Ruth Kenley-Letts and David Heyman.

Planned as a long-form retelling of the original books, the adaptation will revisit Harry’s discovery of his magical identity, his friendships with Ron and Hermione, and his conflict with Lord Voldemort. Producers have indicated the format will allow for a more detailed exploration of the source material than the film franchise.