Filmmaker Farah Khan has landed in trouble for her remark allegedly terming Holi as a festival of "chhapris" (uncultured).

Following her statement, a criminal complaint was lodged against Khan, as per police.

Police have not registered a First Information Report on the complaint submitted by social media influencer Vikas Jayram Phatak (45) alias Hindustani Bhau on Friday.

The complainant demanded legal action against Khan, alleging that the "chhapri" remark made by her on a television show on Thursday insulted the religious feelings of Hindus.

"No FIR has been registered yet. Inquiry is on," a Khar police station official said without elaborating.

Advocate Deshmukh added, "My client believes that Farah Khan’s remark has insulted the religious sentiments of Hindus. Using the term ‘Chhapris’ to describe a sacred festival is highly inappropriate and could lead to communal unrest."

The complaint further asserts that Khan’s statement has not only offended personal religious beliefs but has also caused distress within the Hindu community. As a result, an FIR has been registered against her under sections 196, 299, 302, and 353 of the Indian Penal Code.

Farah Khan, who is currently a judge on Celebrity MasterChef, made a remark about Holi that has sparked widespread criticism online. She reportedly said, "Holi is the favourite festival of all the Chhapri people." The term "Chhapri" is often considered a casteist slur, and her statement has been widely condemned on social media.

A video clip from the show has circulated online, with many social media users calling her comment offensive. Several have demanded an apology from Khan for her remarks.