Freddy Daruwala says he is not using his current London filming schedule for his first international project, Aaina, as his ticket to Hollywood. “I’m not thinking about the film opening doors to Hollywood for me. I just wake up every day and find myself extremely lucky to be part of something that I want to do. Very few people wake up and do a job they love the most. I am extremely lucky in that sense, and feel grateful about it,” says the actor, who is shooting with actor Richa Chadha, and Chronicles of Narnia actor William Moseley for the film being directed by debutant Markus Meedt.

As someone who prefers to go with the flow and take things as they come, the 39-year-old adds while talking to reporters, “What happens in that is the journey, whether it (career) takes off or it doesn’t take off, we don’t know. When Holiday (2014) released, I thought I will be a superstar overnight. But the journey itself is long and a never ending journey”.

The movie, which takes place between London and India, recounts the tale of the widespread problem of youngsters involved in terrorism and the long-lasting ramifications of their post-traumatic experiences Daruwala stressing that Aaina will tell a very “relevant story on the trauma that refugees face”, goes on to share that he likes to focus on his work, and not ponder how it will reflect on his career. “My job is to put my absolute sincerity and dedication towards the job. That’s what I learned in my journey of filmmaking as an actor. The moment you start expecting that ab toh seedha Hollywood, you lose focus. It might open me a wave to Hollywood, might now,” he says.