Several Hollywood celebrities, including Jamie Lee Curtis, Mandy Moore, and Paris Hilton, are among the hundreds of Los Angeles residents who have lost their homes to the devastating Pacific Palisades wildfires. The actors were forced to evacuate as the infernos ravaged the Los Angeles area. The largest blaze, which has scorched nearly 12,000 acres, tore through Pacific Palisades—a scenic enclave nestled between Santa Monica and Malibu, renowned as a haven for film, television, and music stars.

Firefighters in California are battling relentless, wind-driven wildfires that have wreaked havoc across the region, destroying homes, blocking roads, and forcing tens of thousands to flee. The fires, which remain uncontained as of January 8, have stretched resources to the brink.

Several celebrities have voiced their anguish over the catastrophe, sharing their heartbreak at being uprooted from their homes by the raging wildfires. Mandy Moore, who lost her home in the Altadena neighborhood near Pasadena, took to Instagram with an emotional post, expressing her pain and solidarity with others affected.

“Honestly, I’m in shock and feeling numb for all so many have lost, including my family. My children’s school is gone. Our favourite restaurants leveled. So many friends and loved ones have lost everything too,” she wrote in an Instagram post that included a video of devastated streets in the foothill suburb.

“Our community is broken but we will be here to rebuild together. Sending love to all affected and on the front lines trying to get this under control,” Moore added.

She even thanked her friends for giving her family shelter late at night.

Jamie Lee Curtis wrote, "This is the church in the Palisades that had a beautiful Sunday school and school and was a gorgeous house of worship and is the building that I got sober in 25 years ago. I think of all of the souls who came there for comfort and solace and all the baptisms and funerals and weddings and the thousands of people who reclaimed their lives through Sobriety. Also, the women's club in the Palisades where I met many sober people. Both are gone. Tough times. We will persevere. God bless you all".

Paris Hilton shared a heartfelt video featuring footage of her destroyed Los Angeles home, accompanied by a lengthy note expressing her deep sorrow over the loss of her house.

“Heartbroken beyond words. Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burned to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience. This home was where we built so many precious memories. It’s where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London. While the loss is overwhelming, I’m holding onto gratitude that my family and pets are safe. My heart and prayers are going out to every family affected by these fires. To all the people who have lost their homes, their memories, and their beloved pets. My heart aches for those still in harm’s way or mourning greater losses. The devastation is unimaginable. To know so many are waking up today without the place they called home is truly heartbreaking”, she wrote.

Actor Mark Hamil gave his personal update on Instagram and wrote, ““Evacuated Malibu so last minute. Small fires on both sides of the road as we approached (the Pacific Coast Highway)”.

The Princess Bride actor Cary Elwes also gave his update on Instagram in a statement that read, “Sadly we did lose our home but we are grateful to have survived this truly devastating fire. Our hearts go out to all the families impacted by this tragic event and we also wish to extend our gratitude to all the firefighters, first responders and law enforcement who worked so tirelessly through the night and are still at it. We want to thank everyone for the incredible outpouring of support. It really means a great deal to us”.

Actor Henry Winkler wrote, “It is surreal here in Los Angeles. It is biblical. So many people have lost everything. Across this country, the suffering by nature alone is unimaginable everybody who is alive and safe, thank the Lord”.

It is surreal here in Los Angeles. It is biblical. So many people have lost everything. Across this country, the suffering by nature alone is unimaginable everybody who is alive and safe, thank the Lord. — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) January 8, 2025

Other stars who have homes in the area include Adam Sandler, Ben Affleck, Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg.

Entire streets in Pacific Palisades have been reduced to rubble, as residents return to find their homes reduced to ash. Motorcyclists traversing the area have captured the haunting aftermath—once-bustling neighborhoods now stand eerily silent, cloaked in dense smoke.

The mounting human toll and the widespread devastation have left families heartbroken and communities struggling to cope.