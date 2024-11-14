Actor-director John Krasinski has been bestowed with the coveted 'Sexiest Man Alive' title, sending fans into a frenzy and leaving the former 'Office' star momentarily speechless.

"Just immediate blackout, actually. Zero thoughts," laughed Krasinski, 45, describing his reaction to the news. The Brooklyn-based star questioned whether he was being "punked" when he first heard about the honour.

Breaking the news to his wife of 14 years, actress Emily Blunt, proved especially entertaining. Blunt's response? A playful threat to wallpaper their house with the magazine cover – much to the potential embarrassment of their daughters Hazel, 10, and Violet, 8.

"Do we have that on camera? Because that's like a binding contract," quipped Krasinski, already anticipating his children's mortification.

The actor, who shot to fame as prankster Jim Halpert in 'The Office', joked that his new sexy status might lead to increased domestic duties. "I think it's going to make me do more household chores," he mused.

Beyond his comedic roots, Krasinski has carved out an impressive career both in front of and behind the camera. After pitching his horror film 'A Quiet Place' "54 times" to skeptical studios, he transformed from "Jim from 'The Office'" into a respected filmmaker.

Currently, Krasinski is riding high on the success of his latest directorial venture 'IF', while gearing up for two major projects: the action-heist film 'Fountain of Youth' alongside Natalie Portman and a new 'Jack Ryan' movie.

Despite the glamorous new title, Krasinski remains grounded in his family life and marriage to Blunt. "It's that beautiful thing where when you're married to someone, you're constantly learning and changing and evolving," he reflected. "And I'm so lucky to go through all that with her."