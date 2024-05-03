Renowned filmmaker Hansal Mehta has announced the addition of Hollywood actor Tom Felton to the cast of his highly anticipated series, "Gandhi." The announcement, made on May 2, marks a significant development in the production of the show, which boasts an ensemble of international talents.

"Gandhi" features a stellar lineup of actors, including Libby Mai, Molly Wright, Ralph Adniyi, James Murray, Lindon Alexndar, Jonno Davies, and more. Mehta expressed his excitement about directing such a diverse and talented cast, emphasizing the international appeal of the project.

Pratik Gandhi, known for his acclaimed performances, particularly in "Scam 1992," takes on the monumental role of Mahatma Gandhi in the series. Bhamini Oza portrays Kasturba Gandhi, adding depth to the narrative.

The series draws inspiration from historian and author Ramachandra Guha's authoritative works, "Gandhi before India" and "Gandhi: The Years that Changed the World." Mehta's adaptation promises to offer a nuanced exploration of Gandhi's life and legacy, encapsulating pivotal moments that shaped India's history.

Tom Felton's involvement adds a new dimension to the project, as the actor gained global recognition for his portrayal of Draco Malfoy in the "Harry Potter" film series. His inclusion underscores the widespread anticipation surrounding "Gandhi" and highlights its potential to resonate with audiences worldwide.