‘Homebound’ set for global OTT release on November 21

After a strong festival run and significant international attention, Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound is preparing for its worldwide digital launch on Netflix on Friday, November 21.

The drama, led by Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor, will stream across 190 countries. The story centres on childhood friends Shoaib and Chandan, whose shared ambition to join the police force shapes their bond and future. Kapoor’s character adds a layer of emotional complexity to a narrative rooted in friendship, responsibility and the realities facing young Indians.

Ghaywan said the film’s release on Netflix allows its themes of compassion and human connection to reach a broader audience. He highlighted the platform’s long-standing support for his work and described the global rollout as a significant moment for the team.

Producer Karan Johar noted that the digital release opens the film to viewers well beyond its theatrical reach. Netflix India’s Vice-President of Content, Monika Shergill, praised Ghaywan’s storytelling, calling Homebound an emotionally intricate film anchored by committed performances from its cast.

The film has earned substantial acclaim on the festival circuit, including a Un Certain Regard premiere at Cannes 2025 and a strong showing at TIFF, where it took the Second Runner-Up position in the International Audience Choice Award category.

Selected as India’s official entry for the Oscars 2026, Homebound is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra, with co-production support from Marijke deSouza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier. Martin Scorsese and Pravin Khairnar serve as executive producers.