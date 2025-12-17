Neeraj Ghaywan’s ‘Homebound’ shortlisted for best international feature at Oscars

Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan’s much acclaimed drama ‘Homebound’ has been shortlisted in the Best International Feature Film category at the Academy Awards, becoming one of 15 films in contention from across the world.

The film, which traces the aspirations and struggles of two rural friends, will compete with titles from Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, Jordan, Norway, Palestine, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan and Tunisia. The shortlisted films include Belén (Argentina), The Secret Agent (Brazil), It Was Just an Accident (France), Sound of Falling (Germany) and The President’s Cake (Iraq), among others.

Producer Karan Johar welcomed the announcement, calling the journey of Homebound “overwhelming.” Sharing the official Oscars shortlist on social media, Johar said he was “proud, elated and over the moon,” adding that the film’s run, from its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival to the Oscars shortlist—had been extraordinary. He credited Ghaywan for bringing the project to life and thanked the cast and crew for their efforts.

Ghaywan also marked the moment by reposting Johar’s message on social media.

Produced by Johar and Adar Poonawalla, Homebound stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. The film is inspired by journalist Basharat Peer’s The New York Times article Taking Amrit Home (also titled A Friendship, a Pandemic and a Death Beside the Highway). Hollywood filmmaker Martin Scorsese is attached to the project as an executive producer.

Set against the backdrop of caste and identity, the film portrays the childhood friendship between a Muslim and a Dalit as they pursue a police job that promises dignity long denied to them.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday also unveiled shortlists in 11 other categories, including the newly introduced Casting Oscar. Nominations for the 98th Academy Awards will be announced on January 22, 2026. The ceremony is scheduled to take place on March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and will be broadcast live worldwide.

