Rapper Honey Singh launched his much-anticipated Millionaire Tour with a high-energy performance in Mumbai, setting the stage for a nationwide musical journey.

The concert, organized by Stage AajTak, saw Singh making a dramatic entrance in a black and yellow outfit, descending onto the stage via wires as the event commenced. The evening opened with a live band playing Nayak Nahi, Khalnayak Hu Main, building excitement before Singh took over.

The Millionaire Tour will cover 10 cities across India. Following Mumbai, Singh will perform in Lucknow (February 28), Delhi (March 1), Indore (March 8), Pune (March 14), Ahmedabad (March 15), Bengaluru (March 22), Chandigarh (March 23), Jaipur (March 29), and conclude in Kolkata (April 5).

Singh’s Mumbai concert set the tone for an electrifying series of performances, with fans eagerly awaiting his next stops.