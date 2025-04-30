Marking 15 years since the debut of one of Bollywood’s biggest comedy franchises, the makers of Housefull have released the first teaser for Housefull 5, set to hit theatres on June 6, 2025.

The teaser reveals a fresh setting for the fifth installment—an opulent cruise ship—where chaos unfolds in classic Housefull fashion. However, this time, the comedy takes an unexpected turn with a suspenseful twist: the appearance of a masked figure teased as a potential “killer,” hinting at a murder-mystery angle within the laughs.

The ensemble cast includes returning favourites like Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh, alongside Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, and others, making it the franchise’s most expansive lineup yet.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Housefull 5 promises a blend of slapstick humour, high-stakes misadventures, and unexpected twists, as the series aims to push its formula in a new direction.

The original Housefull film premiered in 2010 and quickly gained popularity for its over-the-top storytelling and ensemble-driven antics. With each sequel upping the scale, the fifth entry looks set to be the most ambitious to date.