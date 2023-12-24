With curiosity and excitement rising among fans of Prabhas's new movie 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire', a minute mention of Tinsukia, a town in Assam in one of the scenes of the movie has gripped the curiosity further in the northeastern part of the country.

In the scene, a group of goons are searching for Aadhya (one of the characters in the movie), a US resident who has come to India to immerse in her mother's ashes. The person who rescues her takes her to a school in Tinsukia, run by a character named Amma, played by Easwari Rao. During the scene, Tinsukia is referred to as a remote mining town near the Burma border, with a nearby coal mine and a population of Telugu-speaking immigrants.

For the unversed, Tinsukia is an industrial district in Assam, home to India's oldest oil refinery in Digboi and known for its open-cast coal mining in Margherita and Ledo. It is also a significant tea-growing and processing district. However, fans of the film have expressed dissatisfaction over the portrayal of Tinsukia as a village rather than a town.

It needs to be mentioned here that the film also drew criticism for its inaccurate portrayal of Tinsukia, a town in Assam. Fans of the film are unhappy with the depiction of Tinsukia as a village rather than a town.