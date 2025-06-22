How a small-town Sattriya dancer became overnight sensation by portraying Zubeen Garg

In the small village of Narayanpur in Assam’s Lakhimpur district, the echo of the khol and the rhythm of Sattriya dance are part of daily life. It is from this cultural backdrop that Partha Hazarika emerged—a trained Sattriya dancer, raised near the historic Badala Satra, under the tutelage of his father. And it is this same man who, against all odds, has become an overnight sensation by stepping into the shoes of Assam’s most enigmatic musical icon—Zubeen Garg.

“I am giving a tribute to Zubeen Garg through 'Bhaimon Da'. I was scared to play Zubeen da. What if something went wrong? But thankfully, people loved it,” Partha shared in a heartfelt conversation with India Today NE. The tribute performance wasn’t just a moment of mimicry—it was a cultural phenomenon that sparked discussions, fan reactions, and even calls for a biopic on Zubeen Garg.

While their personalities are starkly different—“I don't drink, I don't wear clothes like him,” Partha explained—the transformation was so complete that people began to address him as Zubeen da in public. “It took me some time to come out of the character,” he admitted, “but even now, when I wear those clothes again, I feel like I’m slipping back into it.”

The metamorphosis, however, had its consequences. At home, the intensity of the role blurred lines between performance and personal life. “My family members felt really weird. Particularly my wife Perin—she found it very hard to cope. She even said, ‘I don’t want to live with Zubeen Garg, I want my man.’” What started as artistic devotion briefly stirred domestic tensions. Even her mother jokingly offered to speak to Zubeen himself, highlighting how real the portrayal became for those closest to him.

Partha's journey began in the classical realm, deeply rooted in Sattriya—a dance form integral to Assam’s cultural heritage. After moving to Guwahati to study at Cotton University, he became the Cultural Secretary and met his Guru Prabhat Kakoti, who helped shape his artistic voice.

Interestingly, Partha’s wife Perin is herself a torchbearer of Sattriya—only, she isn’t Assamese. “She’s French,” Partha said with pride. “She learned about Sattriya during a workshop in Paris and later came to Delhi to pursue it seriously under the Sangeet Satra Board. Last year, she completed her course called Gunin, making her the first non-Assamese expert in Sattriya Dance.”

Their love story began quietly—first meeting during her performance exam where Partha was an evaluator. A year later, at Bharat Rang Mahotsav in Delhi, they reconnected, and eventually, love blossomed.

Now, together they run a cultural foundation called Le Company Boga Bhokot—a fusion of their identities. “‘Le Company’ is a French phrase, and ‘Boga Bhokot’ is our family name,” Partha explained. “Boga means white. My grandfather had white skin, and the name stuck in our village.”

Their foundation focuses on promoting awareness about art, culture, and especially Sattriya dance in rural areas. “Most rural people don’t even know about the National School of Drama (NSD),” Partha lamented. “They don’t encourage their children to pursue the arts due to lack of exposure. That’s what we want to change.”

Through documentary films and cultural outreach, Le Company Boga Bhokot aims to celebrate unsung contributors to art and tradition, ensuring their work is seen and remembered.

But dreams need support. “Financial help is key,” Partha emphasized. “If people come forward, this can truly become a successful project.”

From a humble Satra in Assam to the national limelight through a powerful impersonation of Zubeen Garg, Partha Hazarika's story is more than just about fame. It’s about passion, cultural pride, and a burning desire to bridge the gap between tradition and modern storytelling.