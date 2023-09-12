The Redemption, a critically acclaimed Galo feature film, has become a powerhouse in the national and international film circuits and won 12 top prizes, marking a momentous occasion for the Arunachal Pradesh film industry.

This captivating tale has crossed boundaries to win praise and acclaim at several film festivals. It is braided with local subtleties and intriguing storytelling. Its success not only marks a significant accomplishment for the filmmakers but also signals a fresh start for the developing Arunachal film industry, resonating a powerful message of creative quality and cultural resonance on a wide scale.

Hali Welly, the director from the isolated Sheba hamlet in East Kameng region, is in charge of this cinematic revolution. Beyond his work as a civil engineer, Hali cultivates a profound love of film and devotes his free time to this artistic endeavour. He is a renowned personality in the regional film industry who has had a considerable impact on the local film scene in a number of positions, including as the president of the Film Federation of Arunachal (FFA) and the show's creative director in 2020.

His role as a line producer for notable projects, including his short film Aaba (Berlinale 2017) and the recent Bollywood movie Bhediya (2022), and his initiatives in spearheading numerous memorable projects have solidified his standing as a beacon of creativity and a nurturer of talent in Arunachal’s cultural and cinematic tapestry.

Despite Bollywood and Tollywood's continued hegemony, Welly is carving out a space for itself with realistic storylines like The Redemption, a movie that is based on true events.

The Redemption's compelling narrative, which goes deeply into the depths of the human experience, is a compelling tale of hope and regeneration. The story's central characters, Oyi and Api, embody resiliency, compassion, and renewal. They lead the audience on a psychological rollercoaster that reveals disturbing truths and overturns the climax while presenting a narrative that is both engaging and thought-provoking.

After receiving the Honourable Jury Mention Award at the 11th Indian Cine Film Festival, 2023, held in Mumbai, Maharashtra, on Sunday, the team started receiving recognition on a global scale.

At the gala award function in Mumbai, a proud Hali Welly acknowledged the team’s efforts, stating: “The entire team behind The Redemption is incredibly proud and honoured to receive this recognition from the Indian Cine Film Festival, Mumbai. This award is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and creativity of everyone involved in the making of this film”.