Assam-based actor Monuj Borkotoky has announced his involvement in Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Sam Bahadur'. In a recent Facebook post, Borkotoky revealed he would be portraying an Army Major in the biographical film about Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, India's first Field Marshal.

Taking to Facebook, Borkotoky wrote, "Playing an Army Major in Sam Bahadur. A film that tells the glorious legacy of first Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw MC. Two of my uncles were in the Indian Army and it was my childhood dream to join the Army to carry it forward. But destiny had other plans. It's a small part But nevertheless very happy and fortunate to wear the uniform for the very first time. Grateful to Ronald Hussain Casting Shahnawaz Rahman Kabiku Productions Casting - Nandini Shrikent and Karan Mally for casting me for this part. Meghna Gulzar ma'am what do I say about your brilliance? You are always on my wishlist of directors and I would like to believe this is just the beginning I wish and pray for more opportunities to work with you🤞. Vicky Kaushal, you meant to play Sam Manekshaw. A masterclass performance of an 'Enigmatic Personality' that will be remembered for ages ❤".

The Shadow Assasin actor Monuj Borkotoky engaged in a chit-chat with IndiaTodayNE and shared his experience working with Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal.

How did you land up in this big-budget film?

: I have auditioned for the part. I got a call from the casting director Nandini Srikant and Karan Mally casting through Ronald Hussain Casting.

What is the role about?

: I played an Army Major in the film. My Character comes in 'The Mizo National Front (MNF)' Uprising chapter in 1966. When they revolt against Govt. Sam Manekshaw takes the command to handle the devastating situation. He was the Army Chief at that time.

How does sharing a screen with Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal feel?

: It feels really amazing to see an actor/star is so focused and giving his everything to the role. We started our journey around the same time. I have met him during the theatre days. Cut to Sam Bahadur set. When He entered the set. He was unrecognizable. I can feel the amount of prep he must have done for this role. It's a huge responsibility and he is rock solid. We shot in Otty. It was raining and very cold at that time. But he used to stay back on set and never go to his vanity until the entire scene was over. He lived the life of the enigmatic Sam Manekshaw on screen. And it's a privilege to witness it and share the screen simultaneously with him.

How is he as a co-star?

- Very respectful and cooperative.

Tell us more about your character in Shadow Assasin too.

- I played a ULFA cader in Shadow Assasins. His name is Debajit. He is the school senior of the protagonist Nibhay played by Anuraag Sinha. And they both are the victims of the Secret killing era. So Debajit becomes the guiding light to the Protagonist when he decides to embark on a journey of revenge.

Any upcoming projects?

- I have a few films in the pipeline for release 'Before Spring' by Shrutismriti Changkakoti. It was an official selection at Mumbai Film Festival this year. Then 'Bhagjan' by Jaichang Jai Dahutia. Along with two Hindi films 'Kooki' and 'Godhra'. My directorial Debut film 'My Dad's Home' is in post-production as well.

The tale of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's forty-year tenure with the Indian Army and his pivotal role in the 1971 fight for Bangladesh's liberation is told in Sam Bahadur. Sanya Malhotra plays Silloo Manekshaw in the movie, and Fatima Sana Sheikh plays Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. In India, the movie is predicted to make around Rs 6 crore on its opening day. For Vicky, the year has been a mixed bag. Although he achieved popularity with Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, his most recent movie, The Great Indian Family, was a complete failure. Following Sam Bahadur, he will star opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki. He is also scheduled to star in Laxman Utekar's Chaava alongside Rashmika Mandana and Akshaye Khanna.