Assam-born rapper, Khanzaadi, consistently seizes opportunities to showcase her home state on a national platform. In conversation with television celebrity Abhishek Kumar, Khanzaadi detailed the rich biodiversity of Assam and shed light on Majuli, the world's largest river island.

Firoza Khan, known by her stage name Khanzaadi, is an Indian rapper, singer, and musician. She has taken the Indian music scene by storm with her rap songs on India's biggest platforms like 'Bigg Boss Season 17' and MTV Hustle 2.0.

Salman Khan in the recent Bigg Boss 17's Weekend Ka Vaar on Diwali, scolded Khanzaadi because of her constant interruptions. However, Netizens are criticising the actor harshly for being aggressive “for no reason" and being 'biased' for some contestants.

