Celebrities and fans alike are mourning the death of Angela Lansbury who was known among younger audiences for her turn as Mrs. Potts in Disney's Beauty and the Beast.

Her role in that film includes singing the title song, which is recognized as one of the film's most renowned tunes.

“The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday," Lansbury's family said in a statement on October 11.

As news of the death of actress Angela Lansbury emerged, celebrities and fans of her work from all over the world rushed to social media to recall the legend's impact.

Rest In Peace, Angela Lansbury.



I sadly now realize that all three original voices of the “Beauty & the Beast” servants are passed away at this point. pic.twitter.com/okbHdqiKpp — Ezra Weiss (@ezmanify) October 11, 2022

RIP to an absolute legend, incredibly talented and funny lady who has spread so much joy around the world 💗 She will be missed terribly and this account was dedicated to her wonderful spirit 😢 #AngelaLansbury pic.twitter.com/k6f8Dcsbc9 — Murder, She Wrote (@FletcherReacts) October 11, 2022

Never forget that Angela Lansbury wasn’t sure she was the right person to sing the title song in “Beauty and the Beast” — and then nailed it in one takehttps://t.co/DVzWzY4iTj pic.twitter.com/CtRv18SJDT — Hayes Brown (@HayesBrown) October 11, 2022

Never forget that Angela Lansbury wasn’t sure she was the right person to sing the title song in “Beauty and the Beast” — and then nailed it in one takehttps://t.co/DVzWzY4iTj pic.twitter.com/CtRv18SJDT — Hayes Brown (@HayesBrown) October 11, 2022

Lansbury was born in London in 1925 and moved to New York City in the 1940s. Her film career spanned from 1944 until 2018, with her final role as Rose in Buttons, A New Musical Film.

Aside from Beauty and the Beast, Lansbury appeared in numerous Disney films throughout the years, including Bedknocks and Broomsticks and Mary Poppins Returns. She also portrayed the Dowager Empress Marie in 1997's Anastasia and the major antagonist in the original Manchurian Candidate.