“Oppenheimer" emerged as the undisputed star at the 96th Academy Awards, sweeping seven prizes, including Best Picture and Best Director for Christopher Nolan. Cillian Murphy, acclaimed for his portrayal of theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, secured the Best Actor award, making history as the first Irish-born winner in this category.

The ceremony saw a slew of accolades for "Oppenheimer," with Robert Downey Jr. clinching Best Supporting Actor for his role as US government official Lewis Strauss. The film's success extended to Best Editing, Original Score, and Cinematography.

Murphy, overwhelmed by his win, expressed pride in his Irish heritage, stating, "I'm a very proud Irishman standing here tonight." He dedicated his award to director Christopher Nolan and producer Emma Thomas, acknowledging the "wildest, most exhilarating, most creatively satisfying journey" they undertook together. In gratitude, Murphy paid tribute to the entire cast and crew, declaring, "You carried me through."

Acknowledging the film's theme, Murphy highlighted, "We made a film about the man who created the atomic bomb, and for better or for worse, we are all living in Oppenheimer's world, so I'd like to dedicate this to the peacemakers everywhere."

Meanwhile, Robert Downey Jr. injected humor into his acceptance speech, thanking his "terrible childhood" and the Academy in that order. Reflecting on his personal journey, he shared, "I needed this job more than it needed me," expressing gratitude to his wife Susan Downey, who "loved me back to life."

Host Jimmy Kimmel added a touch of levity to the evening, joking that the cast and crew were "getting Oppen-hammered at the bar" due to the film's remarkable success.

As Christopher Nolan accepted his first-ever Best Director Oscar, he expressed gratitude to those who supported him throughout his career, emphasizing the significance of being a part of the cinematic journey. Addressing the Academy, Nolan remarked, "Movies are just a little bit over 100 years old. We don't know where this incredible journey is going from here, but to know that you think I'm a meaningful part of it means the world to me."

A momentary lapse occurred when Al Pacino seemed disoriented and skipped the introduction of the nominees for Best Picture, directly announcing "Oppenheimer" as the winner of the night's top prize. Producer Emma Thomas expressed the dreamlike nature of the moment, stating, "I think any of us who make movies dream of this moment. But it seemed so unlikely that it would ever actually happen."

Oppenheimer also won best editing, original score and cinematography.

While "Oppenheimer" clinched an impressive seven awards, it fell short in some technical categories, narrowly missing out on setting a record-breaking number of wins. Nevertheless, the film's dominance and historic achievements will undoubtedly be remembered as a standout moment in Oscars history.