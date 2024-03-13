The 2024 Laurence Olivier Awards nominees have been announced. The award show, held annually, honours the best theatre performances in London's West End and is highly regarded in Europe's theatre industry.

This year, the nominations highlight the contributions of Hollywood stars and other industry figures to the UK's premier theatre district. The musical revival 'Sunset Boulevard', starring former Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger, leads the nominations.

The musical has received 11 nominations, including Best Actress and Best Actor in a Musical for Scherzinger and Tom Francis, Best Director for Jamie Lloyd, Best Musical Revival, and Best Choreography.

Lloyd's version of Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical was highly praised, resulting in audiences giving standing ovations after every song on opening night.

Following closely in nominations is 'Dear England', a play by James Graham that examines the impact of Gareth Southgate on the nation's men's football team during the 2020 European Champion final.

The play received nine nominations including Best New Play and nominations for actor Joseph Fiennes and director Rupert Goold. Other notable nominees include Sarah Jessica Parker, Sarah Snook, James Norton and Andrew Scott for their respective performances.

Marina Abramović was nominated for Outstanding Achievement in Opera for her role in '7 Deaths Of Maria Callas'.

In the Best New Play and Best New Musical categories, recognitions were given to Jack Thorne’s 'The Motive and the Cue', Jez Butterworth’s 'The Hills of California', the WWII musical 'Operation Mincemeat', and the US-transfer 'A Strange Loop'.